Descendents’ Milo Aukerman releases debut 7″ by solo uke project (listen)

Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman recently released an acoustic ukulele version (technically a six-track "guitalele") of the band's Milo Goes to College classic "Hope" for The House That Bradley Built, a tribute album to the late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, with proceeds going towards the creation of The Nowell Family Foundation's forthcoming Southern California rehab center, Bradley's House. When he released the song, he said "I enjoyed doing this so much that I started recording a bunch of other uke songs, some of which will be released later this year," and today we get three of those songs in the form of 45…not a LP, the debut single by Milo's new solo uke project, RebUke.

All three tracks -- "On You," "Hindsight 2020," and the "Anarchy in the UK"-referencing "Royal Flush (feat. Rotten James Dio)" -- are explicitly political songs that take on the current state of American politics, and Milo says that the songs were originally intended for the next Descendents album, but that he felt they were too time-sensitive to wait and needed to come out before the election in November.

"I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me," he says. "Unfortunately, after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election I find myself virtually unable to write songs about anything else."

"If you believe, like me, that 45 is not a LP, we ALL need to VOTE to make that a reality," he continues. "Only then can we hope to see a return to sanity, a turning of the page. These songs are my personal attempts to turn the page on our national nightmare…if only I could will it through music."

45...not a LP is out now digitally via Epitaph and coming out on vinyl via Fat Wreck Chords, and you can pre-order the vinyl here. Watch the amusing videos for each song -- which feature footage of Milo performing inside the center of a spinning 45, with lyrics on screen -- below.

--