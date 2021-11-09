Descendents’ new ‘Cool to Be You’ Milo action figure up for pre-order

The Descendents action figures keep coming! This latest ReAction Figure rendition of their iconic mascot, a caricature of vocalist Milo Aukerman, is inspired by their 2004 album Cool to Be You, and comes with a microphone and bonus cup. Here's what it looks like:

You can pre-order Cool to Be You Milo now, either on its own or bundled with the Milo Goes to College ReAction figure, at a special price.

Also available: Cool to Be You on vinyl.

Descendents released 9th & Walnut in July. Stream it, and Cool to Be You, below.