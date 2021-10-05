Descendents’ new ‘Everything Sucks’ Milo bobblehead up for pre-order

Descendents' iconic mascot, a caricature of vocalist Milo Aukerman, has appeared in action figure form before a few times, and here's his latest inanimate version, sitting perched atop his throne and reading his favorite album's liner notes, in a new figure inspired by the band's 1996 comeback album Everything Sucks. The Throbblehead figure is 7" tall, limited to 1000 numbered pieces, and comes in a full color box. Here's what it looks like:

Pre-order yours HERE while they last. While you're at it, pick up a Milo Goes to College ReAction Figure, a Descendents pin set, an Everything Sucks t-shirt, and Hypercaffium Spazzinate on blue vinyl.

Descendents released 9th and Walnut back in July. Stream that, and Everything Sucks, below.