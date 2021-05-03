Descendents replace NOFX at Punk Rock Bowling; ALL playing too (updated lineup)

Punk Rock Bowling is holding its rescheduled 2021 edition from September 24-26 in Downtown Las Vegas, and with headliners NOFX off the bill following "hate messages and threats," Descendents will replace them on Friday (9/24). ALL (who share 3 members with Descendents) will perform on the Sunday instead of Friday where they were announced last week.

The rest of the lineup includes Circle Jerks, Devo, Frank Turner, The Menzingers, Lunachicks, Leftover Crack, Murder City Devils, Gorilla Biscuits, The Lawrence Arms, Anti-Flag, Municipal Waste, The English Beat, The Bronx, Riverboat Gamblers and many more. See it in full below.

