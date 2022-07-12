Descendents respond after former Oath Keeper wears their t-shirt while testifying to Jan 6 Committee

Descendents have responded after former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove wore a shirt with their logo while testifying on Tuesday (7/12) in front of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, Pitchfork reports. "We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology," Descendents wrote on Twitter.

Van Tatenhove's choice of shirt drew reactions from many on Twitter, including Chris Gethard and Lee Bains: