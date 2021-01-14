Descendents take shots at “delusional loser” Trump on new song “That’s The Breaks”

Last year, punk legends the Descendents released the very political two-song single Suffrage (which included full-band versions of songs that frontman Milo Aukerman had released solo ukulele versions of a few weeks prior), and now with the House pushing to impeach Trump (for a historic second time) one week before Biden's inauguration, Descendents have returned with a 42-second ripper called "That's The Breaks" that takes tons of shots at Trump.

The brief song refers to him only as a "fucking twit" and an "asshole Twitter troll" (though technically not anymore!) and Milo says:

Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don't care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now! What's it gonna take? A gazillion dollars? (Oh wait, you already grifted that from supporters)... A get out of jail free card? (Only if our judicial system totally fails us)... A wooden stake through the heart? Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it. And I don't mean just leave the White House, I mean crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser. Because that's what you are. Worst. President. Ever.

As you can see above, the track comes with artwork featuring the Descendents' Milo mascot giving Trump the "loser" symbol. Listen below.

--