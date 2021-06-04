Descendents & The Menzingers touring with Rise Against this summer

Rise Against's ninth album, Nowhere Generation, is out today (order it on limited edition picture disc), and they're touring in support of it this summer. They've just announced openers for the tour, and it's Descendents and The Menzingers which should make for a killer triple bill.

They've also added new shows in August, happening in Paso Robles CA, Maryland Heights MO, and Chicago. Tickets to those go on sale Thursday, June 10th at 10 AM local time, with a pre-sale beginning Monday, June 7 at 10 am local time (password: nowheregeneration).

The tour begins in NYC on July 30 at Rooftop at Pier 17 (tickets), and hits Asbury Park next on July 31 at Stone Pony Summer Stage (tickets); Menzingers won't be along for those two dates, however. After that, they hit Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Irvine CA (Five Point Amphitheater on August 21), San Francisco, Orlando and more, before heading overseas in November. See all dates, and stream Nowhere Generation, below.

Pick up a limited-edition picture disc of Nowhere Generation in our shop.

Descendents' new album, 9th & Walnut, is out on July 23 (pre-order on green vinyl), and you can hear the most recent single, "Nightage," below.

RISE AGAINST: 2021 TOUR

Fri, JUL 30 Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

Sat, JUL 31 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Sun, AUG 1 Skyline Stage @ The Mann Philadelphia, PA

Tue, AUG 3 MECU Pavilion Baltimore, MD

Wed, AUG 4 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

Fri, AUG 6 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Sat, AUG 7 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine, FL

Mon, AUG 9 Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL

Tue, AUG 10 The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Thu, AUG 12 Bayou Music Center Houston, TX

Fri, AUG 13 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sun, AUG 15 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

Tue, AUG 17 Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Wed, AUG 18 Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA

Fri, AUG 20 The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, NV

Sat, AUG 21 Five Point Amphitheater Irvine, CA

Sun, AUG 22 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

Tue, AUG 24 The Complex Outdoor Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, AUG 27 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

Sat, AUG 28 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, Illinois

Sat, SEP 4 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Thu, SEP 9 Blue Ridge Rock Festival Danville, VA

Fri, SEP 17 Four Chord Music Festival Washington, PA

Sun, SEP 26 Rebel Rock 2021 Orlando, FL

Sun, OCT 10 Aftershock Festival 2021 Sacramento, CA

Mon, NOV 15 Leeds, United Kingdom

Tue, NOV 16 Brighton, United Kingdom

Wed, NOV 17 Kingston Upon Thames, United Kingdom