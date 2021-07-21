Desert Daze 2021 lineup: The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, more
Desert Daze festival will be back this fall, happening November 12-14 at Lake Perris, CA. Headliners are The War on Drugs (playing their only 2021 show), Kamasi Washington, Toro y Moi and Japanese Breakfast.
Organizers note "this year’s event will be scaled down to keep us together in spirit while socially distanced" -- the poster refers to it as "a weekend of concerts" -- and the lineup is primarily North American artists, given COVID travel restrictions. Also playing: Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Crumb, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, DIIV, Kikagaku Moyo, The Budos Band, Moon Duo, Sudan Archives, Deap Vally, La Luz, Sasami, Crack Cloud, SPELLLING, Pachyman, JJUUJUU and Geese, with stage projections from Mad Alchemy.
Tickets, parking and camping passes go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 PT. Check out the poster and daily lineups below.
DESERT DAZE 2021
Friday, November 12
The War on Drugs
Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood
Ty Segall
DIIV
Moon Duo
Deap Vally
La Luz
Crack Cloud
Saturday, November 13
Kamasi Washington
Devendra Banhart
Andy Shauf
The Budos Band
Sudan Archives
Pachyman
JJUUJJUU
Geese
Sunday, November 14
Toro Y Moi
Japanese Breakfast
Yves Tumor
Crumb
The Black Angels
Kikagaku Moyo
Sasami
SPELLLING