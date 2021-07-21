Desert Daze 2021 lineup: The War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, more

Desert Daze festival will be back this fall, happening November 12-14 at Lake Perris, CA. Headliners are The War on Drugs (playing their only 2021 show), Kamasi Washington, Toro y Moi and Japanese Breakfast.

Organizers note "this year’s event will be scaled down to keep us together in spirit while socially distanced" -- the poster refers to it as "a weekend of concerts" -- and the lineup is primarily North American artists, given COVID travel restrictions. Also playing: Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Crumb, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, DIIV, Kikagaku Moyo, The Budos Band, Moon Duo, Sudan Archives, Deap Vally, La Luz, Sasami, Crack Cloud, SPELLLING, Pachyman, JJUUJUU and Geese, with stage projections from Mad Alchemy.

Tickets, parking and camping passes go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 PT. Check out the poster and daily lineups below.

DESERT DAZE 2021

Friday, November 12

The War on Drugs

Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood

Ty Segall

DIIV

Moon Duo

Deap Vally

La Luz

Crack Cloud

Saturday, November 13

Kamasi Washington

Devendra Banhart

Andy Shauf

The Budos Band

Sudan Archives

Pachyman

JJUUJJUU

Geese

Sunday, November 14

Toro Y Moi

Japanese Breakfast

Yves Tumor

Crumb

The Black Angels

Kikagaku Moyo

Sasami

SPELLLING