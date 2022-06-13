Desert Daze 2022: Tame Impala (playing ‘Lonerism), Iggy Pop, King Gizzard & more ++ win passes!

Desert Daze returns for its 2022 edition on September 30 - October 2 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. It's the festival's tenth edition, and Tame Impala will headline, performing their second album, Lonerism, in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary, which happens that weekend. Tame Impala return to the festival after last playing it in 2018, when they had their set cut short due to lightning. Hopefully they'll fare better this year.

2022 headliners also include Iggy Pop (playing his only North American show of 2022) and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and the lineup also features Sky Ferreira, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Men I Trust, Fuzz, Pond, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, DakhaBrakha, Shannon and the Clams, Duster, Viagra Boys, Reggie Watts, Nation of Language, Nilufer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, The Armed, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), Black Country New Road, Surfbort, Small Black, Buck Meek, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Vanishing Twin, Sloppy Jane, Soul Glo, Snapped Ankles, and lots more. See it in full below.

There will also be video art and installations from Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, Slim Reaper, and others; The Sanctuary, curated by Cristopher Cichocki, featuring clipping., Silent Servant, Kid 606, and more; DJ sets from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv; a screening of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia followed by a Q&A with host Hamilton Morris; and a conversation on mysticism in the music industry with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano.

Attendees with camping passes with be able to access The Outer Space, featuring morning yoga, sound baths, late night sets all weekend, and an extra night of music for those who check in early on Thursday, September 29. Performers include Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Meatbodies, Mauskovic Dance Band, Acid Dad, JJUUJJUU & Friends, and more.

Tickets to Desert Daze go on sale Thursday, June 16 at 10 AM PT, and we're also giving away two pairs! Enter for a chance to win below.

Desert Daze 2022 lineup loading...

Desert Daze 2022



Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!