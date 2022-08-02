Desert Daze announces daily lineups & single day tickets on sale

The 2022 edition of Desert Daze happens September 30 - October 3 in Lake Perris, CA and they've just announced daily lineups and put single day tickets on sale.

Friday, September 30 is headlined by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and also features sets from Chicano Batman, Sky Ferreira, Perfume Genius, Cymande, Duster, Mild High Club, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Men I Trust, Divide & Dissolve, The Space Lady, and more.

Saturday, October 1 is headlined by Tame Impala, playing Lonerism in its entirety, and also features performances by Kikagaku Moyo, Shannon & the Clams, Viagra Boys, Reggie Watts, Nilufer Yanya, Show Me The Body, The Armed, Black Country New Road, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Soul Glo, and more.

Sunday, October 2 is headlined by Iggy Pop (his only North American show this year), and also features sets from The Marias, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Fuzz, Pond, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, Dakhabrakha, Working Men's Club, Buck Meek, Automatic, and more.

There's also a campers-only warm-up on Thursday, September 29 with Shannon Lay, Meatbodies, Hooveriii, and more.

Check out the full daily lineups for Desert Daze 2022 below.

attachment-desert-daze daily lineups 2022 loading...

DESERT DAZE 2022 DAILY LINEUP

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Meatbodies * Shannon Lay * Hooveriii * Quitapenas * Baptizm * Hott MT - Escape to Witch Mountain w/ The Bob Baker Marionettes * DJ Al Lover * KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole * San Diego Freakout DJ’s

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

King Gizzard * Chicano Batman * Sky Ferreira * Perfume Genius* Mild High Club * Men I Trust * Cortex * Cymande * Duster * Babe Rainbow * Psychedelic Porn Crumpets * The Space Lady * L.A. Witch * Small Black * John Carrol Kirby * Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul * Zo * Brainstory * Imarhan * Snapped Ankles * Molly Lewis * Divide & Dissolve * Al Lover * Chulita Vinyl Club

Sanctuary Stage: Nosaj Thing (DJ Set) * clipping. * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions

Outer Space: Mauskovic Dance Band * Acid Dad * Leah Senior * Yoga + Soundbaths

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Tame Impala * Kikagaku Moyo * Shannon & The Clams * Viagra Boys * Reggie Watts * Shame * Los Retros * Nation Of Language * Nilüfer Yanya * Show Me The Body * The Armed * Lady Wray * Black Country, New Road * Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 * Surfbort * Mildlife * Surprise Chef * Vanishing Twin * Sloppy Jane * Soul Glo * Jjuujjuu * Slift * L’eclair * Elkka * Heads Are Heavy

Sanctuary: Telefon Tel Aviv (DJ Set) * Kid 606 * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions * Talks + Screenings * Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia

Outer Space: Frankie & The Witch Fingers * Vinyl Williams * Wet Satin * Yoga + Soundbaths

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Iggy Pop * The Marías * BADBADNOTGOOD * JPEG Mafia * Fuzz* Pond * Aldous Harding * Sleaford Mods * Boy Pablo * Inner Wave * Dakhabrakha * Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear * Mariachi Reyna De Los Angeles * Gum (DJ Set) * Automatic * Buck Meek * Strawberry Guy * The Paranoyds * Panther Modern * Working Mens Club * Noura Mint Seymali * Radiojed * Travis Holcombe (KCRW)

Sanctuary: Silent Servant (DJ Set) * Cristopher Cichocki - Circular Dimensions

Talks + Screenings * Micki Pellerano - Mysticism In The Music Industry * Tarik Barri A/V Workshop - Explorations In Videosync

Outer Space: Levitation Room * Grave Flowers Bongo Band * Soundbath + Yoga * Tyler Boudreaux (KCRW) * Closing Ceremonies W/ Jjuujjuu & Friends

Pop-Up Improv Comedy from Cardinal Redbird (UCB) all weekend