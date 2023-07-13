Desert Daze fest skipping 2023 but presenting “Daze in the City” shows in October

Desert Daze fest skipping 2023 but presenting &#8220;Daze in the City&#8221; shows in October

California psych fest Desert Daze has announced that they will be taking 2023 off "after careful thought and consideration" and have announced they'll be back October 10 - 13, 2024 at Moreno Beach at Lake Perris, CA. “Thank you for continuing to make Desert Daze a beautiful experience,” said Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone in a statement. “We love Desert Daze and the amazing people who support it. We're already working on 2024 and look forward to seeing you soon.”

In the meantime, Desert Daze has announced a series of "Daze in the City" concerts in Los Angeles and Orange County running this October 10-15 and featuring The Black Angels & Dandy Warhols, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Blonde Redhead, Acid Mothers Temple, Ulrika Spacek & Holy Wave, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melody's Echo Chamber, W.H. Lung, MELTT, and more. Check out the full "Daze in the City" lineup below.

'DAZE IN THE CITY' EVENT LINEUP

Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether: The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, DAIISTAR

Oct 11 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House: The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, DAIISTAR

Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo: W.H. Lung + Guests

Oct 12 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium: Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater: Blonde Redhead

Oct 12 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar: Acid Mothers Temple

Oct 12 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room: Ulrika Spacek, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR

Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether: The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melody's Echo Chamber

Oct 14 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center: Blonde Redhead, Melody's Echo Chamber

Oct 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers: MELTT + Guests

