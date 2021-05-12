Desert Daze returning in 2021 as a series of shows at Pappy & Harriet’s

After not being able to hold a 2020 edition because of COVID, Desert Daze has announced its 2021 return, albeit in a different form than usual. Instead of holding a single festival, they'll present a series of shows at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA, during October and November. The shows run from October 17-November 23, and artists are still to be announced.

Festival organizers write:

#DesertDaze2021 is a wish. It is symbolic. Most importantly, it is happening.

Live music is integral to the human experience, from fossilized flutes older than the idea of cities to 3D projections and the wind of amplified electric pulses. The concert has survived every catastrophe that we have. To move forward, Desert Daze is looking back, not to the Neolithic, but to 2012. An inversion of numbers, alignment of celestial bodies, or maybe just the right amount of compulsion and sunstroke, bring us back to where it all began.

In the spirit of the first Desert Daze, which took place over 11 days at a remote desert roadhouse, this October and November we return as a series of (insert number here) concerts at the majestic Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

This will be a unique and transformative experience featuring measured doses of artists not usually witnessed in an intimate setting. We’re working around the clock to finish the lineup and make sure we can adhere to all health and safety protocols. All shows will be announced and on sale soon along with motel packages*.

Next year we return to the lake with renewed focus and vision.