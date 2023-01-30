Desertfest announces 2023 NYC lineup with Melvins, Boris & more

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest will return to NYC this fall, and they've announced the lineup for their 2023 edition, going down September 14-16. The fest includes two days at Knockdown Center in Queens, plus a pre-party at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn. Melvins headline, and the lineup also includes Boris, Colour Haze (headlining the Vitus pre-party), Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P, Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, and Spellbook, with more to be announced.

Multi-day passes are available now, and single-day tickets for the Knockdown Center shows will be released in April. See the full lineup so far below.

DESERTFEST -- 2023 LINEUP

