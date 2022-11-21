Desperate Living prep new EP ‘SHAME’ (stream “Commit To”)

Desperate Living prep new EP &#8216;SHAME&#8217; (stream &#8220;Commit To&#8221;)

photo by Michael Messina

Philly's Desperate Living (members of The Minor Times, Ladder Devils, and Legendary Divorce) will follow up two EPs for Brutal Panda with a third new EP, SHAME, on December 9 via Reptilian Records (pre-order). We're premiering lead single "Commit To," a full-on noise punk assault that holds nothing back and really rips. Vocalist/guitarist Brian Medlin calls it a song "about examining your past, your present, and taking ownership of all of it, headstrong and without apology. It’s about staying the course." Check it out below.

Tracklist
1) SHAME
2) IS
3) GONE
4) IF YOU
5) COMMIT TO
6) THE TRUTH

