Destination Chaos is a new punk rock resort vacation with Iggy Pop, Descendents & more

An all-inclusive punk rock destination festival is coming to the Dominican Republic called Destination Chaos from January 28-February 4, 2023. They're calling it an "all-inclusive week of music, comedy, booze, culinary madness, and tropical debauchery," and it's at the private beach resort Senator Resort and Spa in Puerto Plata with three pools, three stages, bands, comedians, and no overlapping sets (and some acts playing multiple sets).

The lineup includes bands from all different walks of punk life, including Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts, Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & the Light (performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures), Amyl & the Sniffers, The Bouncing Souls, Shame, Amigo The Devil, The Bronx, The Chats, Teenage Bottlerocket, Starcrawler, Bridge City Sinners, Moscow Death Brigade, Grade 2, THICK, Crazy and the Brains, and Vicious Dreams, plus comedians Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Joe Sib, Casey Balsham, Natalie Cuomo, and JT Habersaat.

Packages go on sale Saturday (8/20) at 3 PM EST/noon PST, and you can sign up for the mailing list by Friday (8/19) at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST for presale access.