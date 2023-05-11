Destroy Boys announce headlining tour, opening blink-182 / Turnstile dates too

Fresh off playing Coachella, Destroy Boys announced they'd be opening West Coast and South West dates on the blink-182 / Turnstile tour, and now they've announced headlining dates happening after that. That includes two DestroyFest (" a new traveling festival with some of our favorite bands") nights in NYC and Chicago with Gully Boys, Destructo Disk, Jigsaw Youth, and more.

The NYC DestroyFest happens on July 14 at Irving Plaza, and that one also includes Sheer Currents. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/12) at 10 AM with presales starting today (5/11). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Destroy Boys recently released the new single "Beg For The Torture." It was produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore) and released via Hopeless Records. Check it out below.

Destroy Boys loading...

Destroy Boys loading...

Destroy Boys loading...