Destroyer announce 2022 tour, share ‘Have We Met’ tour film
Destroyer have announced 2022 North American tour dates, beginning April 22 in Vancouver and including stops in Seattle, Boise, St. Louis, Nashville, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Austin, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 and the L.A. show is at The Belasco on May 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local.
You may remember that Destroyer's last tour, in support of Have We Met, came to an early end as the world went into Covid lockdown. (The Brooklyn show was in fact this writer's last show for a year and a half.) Filmmaker David Galloway and his camera followed the band on that tour and made a 30 minute film on it, taking viewers "on an abstract journey through green rooms, studios, soundchecks, past merch tables, and across highways." It's not so much a documentary as a vibe, but you do get to watch Dan eat an enormous hoagie. You can watch that below.
You can get Have We Met and other Destroyer albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall