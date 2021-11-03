Destroyer announce 2022 tour, share ‘Have We Met’ tour film

Destroyer have announced 2022 North American tour dates, beginning April 22 in Vancouver and including stops in Seattle, Boise, St. Louis, Nashville, DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Austin, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Portland and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 and the L.A. show is at The Belasco on May 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local.

You may remember that Destroyer's last tour, in support of Have We Met, came to an early end as the world went into Covid lockdown. (The Brooklyn show was in fact this writer's last show for a year and a half.) Filmmaker David Galloway and his camera followed the band on that tour and made a 30 minute film on it, taking viewers "on an abstract journey through green rooms, studios, soundchecks, past merch tables, and across highways." It's not so much a documentary as a vibe, but you do get to watch Dan eat an enormous hoagie. You can watch that below.

You can get Have We Met and other Destroyer albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall