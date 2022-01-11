Destroyer announces new LP ‘LABYRINTHITIS,’ shares “Tintoretto, It’s for You”

Bejar is back! Destroyer will release a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, on March 25 via Merge. (Preorder the jade/ivory Peak Vinyl edition.) Dan wrote most of the album in 2020 and recorded it in the spring of 2021, working with regular collaborator John Collins and citing disco, Art of Noise, and New Order as inspirations this time.

You can feel some of that Art of Noise influence on first single "Tintoretto, It's for You," an intoxicating cut-and-paste collage of wild drums, orchestral stabs and synthesizers while Dan spits out Bejarian lines like "The ceiling’s on fire and the contract is binding.” Dan also had a hand in the making of the song's music video, directed by David Galloway, which features doppelgangers and phones.

“I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes," says Dan. "That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world's decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It's for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video." Watch the video below.

Destroyer will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. It’s in Your Heart Now

2. Suffer

3. June

4. All My Pretty Dresses

5. Tintoretto, It’s For You

6. Labyrinthitis

7. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread

8. It Takes a Thief

9. The States

10. The Last Song

Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall