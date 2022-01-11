Destroyer announces new LP ‘LABYRINTHITIS,’ shares “Tintoretto, It’s for You”
Bejar is back! Destroyer will release a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, on March 25 via Merge. (Preorder the jade/ivory Peak Vinyl edition.) Dan wrote most of the album in 2020 and recorded it in the spring of 2021, working with regular collaborator John Collins and citing disco, Art of Noise, and New Order as inspirations this time.
You can feel some of that Art of Noise influence on first single "Tintoretto, It's for You," an intoxicating cut-and-paste collage of wild drums, orchestral stabs and synthesizers while Dan spits out Bejarian lines like "The ceiling’s on fire and the contract is binding.” Dan also had a hand in the making of the song's music video, directed by David Galloway, which features doppelgangers and phones.
“I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes," says Dan. "That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world's decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It's for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video." Watch the video below.
Destroyer will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist:
1. It’s in Your Heart Now
2. Suffer
3. June
4. All My Pretty Dresses
5. Tintoretto, It’s For You
6. Labyrinthitis
7. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
8. It Takes a Thief
9. The States
10. The Last Song
Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall