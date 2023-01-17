Destroyer announces spring solo tour with The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Dan Bejar will be going on a Destroyer solo tour this spring, beginning April 28 in Milwaukee and wrapping up May 12 in Woodstock at Levon Helm Studios. Along the way, he'll hit Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Atlanta, Ahsville, Richmond, Baltimore, Burlington and more. There's no NYC date as of now, but hopefully that will change. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time and you can check out the full tour schedule below.

Joining Dan on all dates are The Reds, Pinks & Purples, the current project of Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards, Art Museums, more). Glenn has been extremely prolific lately, cranking out wonderful, jangly indiepop at a healthy clip, including last year's terrific Summer At Land's End, which you can listen to below. This is RPPs' most extensive tour to date and first East Coast trek (apart from the 2022 Woodsist Fest).

Pick up Destroyer albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

destroyer solo tour loading...

Destroyer - 2023 Solo Tour (all dates with The Reds, Pinks, and Purples):

April 28 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Collectiveo

April 29 Chicago, IL – Space

April 30 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

May 01 Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College

May 02 Columbus, OH – The Basement

May 04 Atlanta, GA – The EARL

May 05 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 06 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room

May 07 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

May 08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

May 09 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

May 11 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

May 12 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios