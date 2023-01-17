Destroyer announces spring solo tour with The Reds, Pinks & Purples
Dan Bejar will be going on a Destroyer solo tour this spring, beginning April 28 in Milwaukee and wrapping up May 12 in Woodstock at Levon Helm Studios. Along the way, he'll hit Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Atlanta, Ahsville, Richmond, Baltimore, Burlington and more. There's no NYC date as of now, but hopefully that will change. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time and you can check out the full tour schedule below.
Joining Dan on all dates are The Reds, Pinks & Purples, the current project of Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards, Art Museums, more). Glenn has been extremely prolific lately, cranking out wonderful, jangly indiepop at a healthy clip, including last year's terrific Summer At Land's End, which you can listen to below. This is RPPs' most extensive tour to date and first East Coast trek (apart from the 2022 Woodsist Fest).
Destroyer - 2023 Solo Tour (all dates with The Reds, Pinks, and Purples):
April 28 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Collectiveo
April 29 Chicago, IL – Space
April 30 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
May 01 Oberlin, OH – Oberlin College
May 02 Columbus, OH – The Basement
May 04 Atlanta, GA – The EARL
May 05 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 06 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room
May 07 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
May 08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
May 09 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
May 11 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
May 12 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios