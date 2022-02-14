Destroyer share “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread” from upcoming LP
“Been meaning to wear my hair like this for ages," Dan Bejar sings on "Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread," the second single from Destroyer's upcoming album LABYRINTHITIS. When he clarifies -- "I mean down, down, all the way down" -- with the song's disco backing swirling around him, it's a very Destroyer moment. As is, "'Ruff Ruff' goes the beagle to the terrier."
"Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread" is sonically a cousin to Kaputt's "Song for America," a little more overt in its New Order dancefloor intentions but no less intoxicating. Listen below.
LABYRINTHITIS is out March 25 via Merge and you can preorder the jade and ivory Peak Vinyl edition now.
Destroyer will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall