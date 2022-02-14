Destroyer share “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread” from upcoming LP

“Been meaning to wear my hair like this for ages," Dan Bejar sings on "Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread," the second single from Destroyer's upcoming album LABYRINTHITIS. When he clarifies -- "I mean down, down, all the way down" -- with the song's disco backing swirling around him, it's a very Destroyer moment. As is, "'Ruff Ruff' goes the beagle to the terrier."

"Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread" is sonically a cousin to Kaputt's "Song for America," a little more overt in its New Order dancefloor intentions but no less intoxicating. Listen below.

LABYRINTHITIS is out March 25 via Merge and you can preorder the jade and ivory Peak Vinyl edition now.

Destroyer will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on May 7 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Destroyer - 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall