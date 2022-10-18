Destroyer shares new single “Somnambulist Blues” ft Sandro Perri

Dan Bejar is back with a new Destroyer single, "Somnambulist Blues," that features Sandro Perri, with whom he's collaborated before. Like its title, this one feels especially dreamlike with Bejar going on about arthouse filmmaker Peter Greenaway and other subjects over jazzy, ethereal backing.

“I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music,” says Bejar. “There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out – it's a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.” Listen to "Somnambulist Blues" below.

"Somnambulist Blues" is out as part of Mexican Summer's 'Looking Glass' singles series.

Destroyer released the great LABRYNTHITIS and toured earlier this year.