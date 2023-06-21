Dethklok return: new song, film & albums, exclusive vinyl & book (watch, listen, pre-order)

Dethklok, the on-screen band from Adult Swim's Metalocalypse, have shared their first new song in nearly a decade, "Aortic Desecreation." It's the first single from their anticipated new ablum Dethalbum IV, due out on August 22 via WaterTower Music, and the first of two new albums they have out this summer.

The second is the soundtrack to new film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, which is out digitally and on Blu-ray on August 22 (the soundtrack follows on August 25). As mentioned, King Diamond, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Thundercat, Jon Hamm, Mark Hamill, and more all feature in the new film, and here's the synopsis:

After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

Watch the new trailer below.

Our friends at Revolver are celebrating Dethklok's return with a new deluxe collector's issue dedicated to its stars. The new 100-page magazine features new interviews with series co-creator Brendon Small and his collaborators, as well as commentary from King Diamond, Scott Ian, and Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. There are five collectible alternate covers, including one illustrated by Songgu Kwn especially for this project.

You can pre-order the magazine now in our shop along with exclusive, limited edition vinyl variants and CDs of all four of Dethklock's albums (including preorders of Dethalbum IV). Pick up all of that HERE while it lasts! Here's what they all look like:

Dethklock are also headed out on tour with Babymetal starting in August, including an NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 15. See all dates below.

DETHKLOK / BABYMETAL: 2023 TOUR

Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach

Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club

Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater