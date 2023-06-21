Dethklok return: new song, film & albums, exclusive vinyl & book (watch, listen, pre-order)
Dethklok, the on-screen band from Adult Swim's Metalocalypse, have shared their first new song in nearly a decade, "Aortic Desecreation." It's the first single from their anticipated new ablum Dethalbum IV, due out on August 22 via WaterTower Music, and the first of two new albums they have out this summer.
The second is the soundtrack to new film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, which is out digitally and on Blu-ray on August 22 (the soundtrack follows on August 25). As mentioned, King Diamond, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Thundercat, Jon Hamm, Mark Hamill, and more all feature in the new film, and here's the synopsis:
After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?
Watch the new trailer below.
Our friends at Revolver are celebrating Dethklok's return with a new deluxe collector's issue dedicated to its stars. The new 100-page magazine features new interviews with series co-creator Brendon Small and his collaborators, as well as commentary from King Diamond, Scott Ian, and Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. There are five collectible alternate covers, including one illustrated by Songgu Kwn especially for this project.
You can pre-order the magazine now in our shop along with exclusive, limited edition vinyl variants and CDs of all four of Dethklock's albums (including preorders of Dethalbum IV). Pick up all of that HERE while it lasts! Here's what they all look like:
Dethklock are also headed out on tour with Babymetal starting in August, including an NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 15. See all dates below.
DETHKLOK / BABYMETAL: 2023 TOUR
Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach
Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club
Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater
Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater