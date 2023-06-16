Detroit rapper Veeze announces new album ‘Ganger’

Detroit rapper Veeze has announced a new album, Ganger, coming later this month on June 27 (pre-order). It's his first studio album following 2019 mixtape Navy Wavy, plus several singles--with features including Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface Ray, and more. He went viral in 2020 with "Law N Order," a track that flips the show's theme song. Ganger includes recent single "GOMD" with Uzi. Check out the album artwork below.

Veeze recently wrapped up the "Courtesy of the Mob" tour with Babyface Ray. He's on the lineup for Chicago hip hop fest Summer Smash, which goes down June 23-25.