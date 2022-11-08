dEUS announce first album in a decade, share “Must Have Been New”

Belgian alt-rock vets dEUS have announced How to Replace It, their first album in 11 years, which will be released February 17 via [PIAS] Recordings. The first single from the album is the gospel-inflected "Must Have Been New" which finds their widescreen brand of rock still intact.

“I was playing the piano and I asked our drummer Steph to give me a waltz rhythm,” says co-founder Klaas Janzoons of the song's origins. “I instantly came up with the verse and chorus chords, Tom [Barman] added a middle eight and we had the core of the song. But in typical dEUS fashion, it took a whole lot of time and energy to get to the final result.”

You can watch the lyric video for "Must Have Been New" below.

dEUS also have European tour dates lined up for the spring and those are listed below.

How To Replace It:

1. How To Replace It

2. Must Have Been New

3. Man Of The House

4. 1989

5. Faux Bamboo

6. Dream Is A Giver

7. Pirates

8. Simple Pleasures

9. Never Get You High

10. Why You Think It Over (Cadillac)

11. Love Breaks Down

12. Le Blues Polaire

dEUS - 2023 Tour Dates

08 mar. - Rockhal Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

10 mar. - Poppodium Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

11 mar. - Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

14 mar. - Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

15 mar. - Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

20 mar. - Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

21 mar. - Backstage Werk München, Germany

22 mar. - Arena Vienna Wien, Austria

24 mar. - La Belle Electrique Grenoble, France

25 mar. - Élysée Montmartre Paris, France

26 mar. - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Köln, Germany

28 mar. - Kaufleuten Zurich, Switzerland

29 mar. - Magazzini Generali Milan, Italy

31 mar. - Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain

01 apr. - Sala But Madrid, Spain

02 apr. - Coliseu dos Recreios Lisboa, Portugal