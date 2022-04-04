Dev Hynes brought classical works to BAM w/ Adam Tendler & more (pics)

BAM's Hanif Abdurraqib-curated Spring Series continued on Saturday (4/2) with a night of selected classical works from Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange). Three of his experimental instrumental works were performed, the first by Third Coast Percussion, who he previously collaborated with on the 2019 classical album Fields. The second began with Dev and pianist Adam Tendler, followed by Dev solo. For the third, Tendler was joined by the String Orchestra of Brooklyn. Dev then came back out for another solo performance. See pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya below.

Dawn Richard, Moses Sumney, L'Rain, Mdou Moctar and Bartees Strange all played Spring Series shows already this year, and still to come are performances from Mavis Staples and Amy Helm, and Little Simz with Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni.