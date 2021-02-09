Dev Hynes is a Spring 2021 Artist in Residence at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute

Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes will be an Artist in Residence at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music for the spring 2021 semester, reports Pitchfork. “I’m excited to meet students, witness their creative process, and see how I can be of assistance to them,” Hynes said in a statement. “It’s going to be as much of a learning experience for me as it is for them and I’m really looking forward to it.”

To kick off his residency, Dev will take part in a Q&A on Monday, February 22 at 9 PM EST that is moderated by Jason King. They'll discuss his career, creative process and more. The Q&A is open to the public and you can RSVP for it here.

King adds, “Dev Hynes is one of the great polymaths in contemporary recorded music. He’s not only a gifted musician—he’s a performer, producer, songwriter, film composer and visual innovator, among his many talents. Given our mission to train creative music entrepreneurs who are well-rounded and holistic in their approach to the industry, there’s nobody more suited to the task of mentoring students to embrace the full range of their artistic talents.”

In other news, Dev will be participating in NY PopsUp, the performing arts recover initiative that was just launched by NY governor Andrew Cuomo that's described as a “pilot program” that will create "the state’s first large-scale model for how to bring live performance back safely after this prolonged COVID-related shutdown.”

Dev's most recent Blood Orange album was 2018's Negro Swan, but more recently he composed the score for Luca Guadagnino's HBO series We Are Who We Are.