Dev Hynes scored ‘Call Me By Your Name’ director’s new series for HBO (watch the trailer)

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is returning to Italy and coming of age stories for We Are Who We Are, a new eight-part miniseries for HBO. The official synopsis says it's "about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy."

The cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Spence Moore II (All American), and newcomers Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi. For the score, Guadagnino has tapped Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, and you can hear a little bit of it in the just released teaser trailer for the miniseries which splits the difference between laying out the plot and impressionistic vibes. Watch that below.

We Are Who We Are debuts on HBO on September 13.

Sufjan Stevens wrote original songs for Call Me By Your Name and "Mystery of Love" was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars.

Kid Cudi is also in the new Bill & Ted movie.