Devendra Banhart preps new Cate Le Bon-produced LP & tour, shares “Twin”

Devendra Banhart has announced a new album, Flying Wig, which will be out September 22 via Mexican Summer. This is his 11th album and first for Mexican Summer, and he made it with Cate Le Bon, who produced. “She’s the only person I wanted to make this record with,” Banhart says of Le Bon. “We set out to make a record sonically unlike anything I have made before – with a new creative partner at the helm. We definitely wanted a new sound, electronic yet organic and warm…we wanted to draw out and emphasize the emotional aspect of a synthesizer."

The first single, "Twin," explores dark, slinky synths and liquid basslines that recall Berlin-era Bowie or David Sylvian's group Japan. The cinematic video was directed by Matt Muir, who says, “When Devendra and I originally discussed the creative approach to the ‘Twin’ music video, I really responded to the idea of searching for connection. We talked about the strange comfort of knowing that other people have experienced the pain or entrapment that we may be experiencing. I wanted to explore a framework where Devendra’s character is trapped in a cycle, but still finds beauty in the execution. Stylistically, we were definitely inspired by neon-soaked 1980’s neo-noir films, but we still wanted the video to feel somewhat timeless. We also left a lot of room for improvisation on the set, to make sure Devendra’s unique sense of humor was evident in the storytelling. He was such a supportive and inventive collaborator during the entire process, and I think that really shines through in the final piece."

Watch the video, and read more about the album via a note from Devendra, below.

Devendra has also announced a world tour which includes North American dates this fall. The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on October 11. Tickets for that show and the other dates on the tour go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local time. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Flying Wig

01. Feeling

02. Fireflies

03. Nun

04. Sight Seer

05. Sirens

06. Charger

07. Flying Wig

08. Twin

09. May

10. The Party

This entire record was inspired by Kobayashi Issa’s poem This dewdrop world- Is a dewdrop world, And yet, And yet… I’ve never read a more concise and clear illustration of hope… it just sweeps me away by the breadth of its scope…. as lonely as we might feel at our saddest, angriest, most desperate, most frustrated, most hopeless, most heartbroken moments, we have all felt that, everyone on earth, our ancestors before us, and those that will come after, have or will feel that…. The “and yet , and yet” is our ability to face despair with hope, to keep on failing and loving …. It’s about transmuting despair into gratitude, wounds into forgiveness, grief into praise,” ruminates Banhart. Gliding through the air, the whisper of two buoyant words symbolically and at times, literally appear — “and yet…” — coloring in the melancholic outlines and replacing them with a bonded optimism. -Devendra Banhart

Devendra Banhart - 2023 Tour Dates

Oct 3 Iowa City, IA The Englert Theatre

Oct 4 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Oct 6 Toronto, ONT The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Oct 7 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

Oct 8 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

Oct 9 Boston, MA The Sinclair

Oct 11 New York, NY Webster Hall

Oct 12 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Oct 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

Oct 14 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

Nov 7 Lisbon, PT Coliseu

Nov 8 Braga, PT Theatro Circo

Nov 10 Madrid, ES Palacio Municipal

Nov 11 Valencia, ES La Rambleta

Nov 12 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62

Nov 14 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

Nov 15 London, UK Troxy

Nov 18 Lyon, FR Le Transbordeur

Nov 19 Lausanne, CH Theatre de l'Octogone

Nov 21 Milan, IT Auditorium Fondazione Cariplo

Nov 22 Trieste, IT Teatro Politeama Rossetti

Nov 23 Vienna, AT Globe

Nov 25 Berlin, DE Passionskirche

Nov 26 Hamburg, DE Kampnagel

Nov 28 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Nov 29 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

Dec 6 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

Dec 7 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

Dec 9 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Dec 11 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Dec 12 Seattle, Wa Neptune Theatre

Dec 13 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom