Devil Master announce new album ‘Ecstasies of Never Ending Night,’ share new song & video

Philly blackened punks Devil Master will follow their 2019 debut LP Satan Spits on Children of Light with a new album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, on April 29 via Relapse (pre-order). The album was recorded live to analog tape by Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Spectral Voice), and it features new drummer Festering Terror in Deepest Catacomb (aka Chris Ulsh of Power Trip, Iron Age, Mammoth Grinder, Impalers, and other bands). Guitarist Darkest Prince says the album "[moves] past childish Satanism towards a more mature dark spirituality. This one is not relying on stereotypical tropes. It’s a real magickal experience."

"This and the last album are mirrored opposites, right down to the titles," he continues. "There’s even an instrumental in the middle of the album, like last time. I believe in balance, so there’s a spiritual aspect to it. And it just feels good."

The first single is "Acid Black Mass," which Darkest Prince says is "the perfect evolution of our sound. It’s Japanese metal-punk d-beat meets black metal. There’s plenty of GISM and Mobs in there, but also Celtic Frost and Gorgoroth." Listen and watch the Erica Frevel-directed video below.

Devil Master are playing Maryland Deathfest and Oblivion Access. No other dates appear to be currently announced.

Tracklist

Ecstasies…

Enamoured in the Throes of Death

Golgotha’s Cruel Song

The Vigour of Evil

Acid Black Mass

Abyss In Vision

Shrines in Cinder

Funerary Hyre of Dreams & Madness

Precious Blood of Christ Rebuked

Never Ending Night