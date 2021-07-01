Devil Master playing Saint Vitus on Halloween weekend

Live music is back, Brooklyn metal/punk venue Saint Vitus Bar has been announcing shows again, and they just added another great one to their initial lineup. Blackened Philly punks Devil Master, who released their great debut album Satan Spits on Children of Light on Relapse in 2019 and were supposed to open for Windhand at Vitus in 2020 until the pandemic happened, will do a headlining Vitus gig on Saturday, October 30. That's a very good band to see on Halloween weekend; get tickets.

No word on other Devil Master dates yet, but stay tuned in case that changes. More upcoming Vitus shows here.

We're also chatting with the Saint Vitus crew on today's (7/1) 11 AM episode of The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans.com/Channel66, and there will be a live set by local sludge metallers Somnuri. As always, the show only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in at 11 AM here.

Watch Devil Master play Saint Vitus in 2017...