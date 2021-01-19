Devo, Aaliyah & more Funko Pops on the way for Funko Fair

Funko kicks off a nine-day "Funko Fair" today, where they are expected to unveil hundreds of new products, including lots of new 3.75" Pop! figures. Each day has a different theme, starting on Tuesday (1/19), "opening day," which has so far seen the release of Star Wars mini Pocket Pop! keychains. Here are the days mapped out:

Days focusing on anime, sports and games, TV and movies, Marvel, Disney, DC Comics, and animation are still to come, and mixed in with Day 6, TV, it looks like we can expect to see some new music-related figures, too. The Funko POP News twitter account offered a few early looks at musicians and bands who will be getting Pop! versions this week, including Devo, Aaliyah, Bret Michaels of Poison, Brittney Spears, and Fall Out Boy. See preview images below.

New figures and other products are being released in random drops each day, and you can find them on Entertainment Earth.

