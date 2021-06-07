Devo announce NYC & LA shows (BrooklynVegan Presale for Radio City)

Devo have announced their only two headlining shows of the year, this fall in NYC and LA. "We look forward to performing live again," they say. "It's been quite a while sine we've PERFORMED LIVE and we're excited to be able to bring our music to our fans in New York and Los Angeles this fall."

The NYC date is on September 21 at Radio City Music Hall, and the LA date is on September 25 at Performance Venue at Hollywood Park. You can get tickets to the NYC show early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM; check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday at 11 AM local time.

Devo are also playing Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling this year.

