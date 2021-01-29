Devo Funko Pops are here

Funko just wrapped up a nine-day "Funko Fair," where, as mentioned, tons of new 3.75" Pop! figures were unveiled. We got an early teaser of one Devo Pops, but there are actually two new ones, both of which are based on their classic videos. The first, from the "Whip It" video, has him topped with a signature Energy Dome and comes complete with a whip -- so you can whip it good. The second is based on the "Satisfaction" video, wearing a signature yellow jumpsuit and an orange helmet with multicolored DEVO lettering straight off Duty Now For the Future album cover.

Both figures are for sale now in our shop, and scheduled to ship in June.