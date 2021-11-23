DEVO launch limited edition Trust Me Vodka box set

New wave icons DEVO have had a long association with "spuds," their affectionate term for fans. They're now offering spuds to their spuds, partnering with Trust Me Vodka for official DEVO Potato Vodka. It's a limited edition run of 1500 numbered box sets that feature two bottles of gluten free vodka customized with iconic DEVO imagery. The box also includes new, original artwork, "The Energy Dome Hat," created by the band and autographed by founding members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh.

For more, Gerald Casale talks about the DEVO Trust Me Vodka in a short video and there's an unboxing video that that gives you an up-close look at the packaging. Watch both of those below.

You can order the DEVO Trust Me Vodka box sets here, and catch Devo live in NYC in May.