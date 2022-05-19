Devo played Pier 17 on Mark Mothersbaugh’s birthday (pics, setlist, video)

After two years of pandemic delays and venue changes, post-modern protopunk/new wave icons Devo finally made it to NYC, playing The Rooftop at Pier 17 on a lovely if brisk Thursday night (5/18). In some ways the delay was fortuitous, as Thursday was also frontman Mark Mothersbaugh's 72nd birthday, and the group celebrated, giving fans a classics-filled set, including "Girl U Want," "Uncontrollable Urge," "Jocko Homo," "Mongoloid," "Freedom of Choice," the "Gut Feeling (Slap Your Mammy)," "Whip It," their covers of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Secret Agent Man" and lots more.

The crowd came ready for the occasion, many sporting Devo energy domes on their heads, not to mention jumpsuits and other Devo-ted fashion choices.

Opening the show was Creed Bratton, the former member of '60s band The Grass Roots who is best known for playing a fictionalized version of himself on NBC sitcom The Office. He teased the crowd with fake news about an Office reunion when not playing Grass Roots favorites and other songs.

Photos from the whole night by Ester Segretto, along with Devo's setlist and fan-shot video, are below.

Grab Devo vinyl, toys and other merch in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Devo @ Pier 17 5/18/2022

Don't Shoot (I'm a Man)

Peek-a-Boo

Going Under

That's Good

Girl U Want

Whip It

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Secret Agent Man

Uncontrollable Urge

Mongoloid

Jocko Homo

Smart Patrol / Mr DNA

Gates of Steel

DEVO Corporate Anthem

Freedom of Choice

Gut Feeling (Slap Your Mammy)

Beautiful World