Devo postponing NYC show to 2022

Along with their Sunday set at Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling later this month, Devo were scheduled to play two headlining shows in 2021, in NYC and Los Angeles. They've sadly now postponed the NYC date, which was scheduled for Tuesday, September 21 at Radio City Music Hall. "NYC! We are very sorry to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control and the current state of the world due to Covid 19, we had to postpone our upcoming show at Radio City Music Hall this Tuesday," they write. "We will be announcing a new NYC date for 2022 very shortly. Stay tuned. Refunds are available from point of purchase and we look forward to seeing you again in NYC soon."

Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh went through a harrowing battle with COVID when he contracted the virus in May of 2020.

See pictures from Devo's Riot Fest set, along with the setlist, below.

SETLIST: Devo @ Riot Fest 2021 (via)

Don't Shoot (I'm a Man)

Peek-a-Boo

Going Under

That's Good

Girl U Want

Whip It

Costume change

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Secret Agent Man

Mongoloid

Uncontrollable Urge

Jocko Homo

Smart Patrol/Mr. DNA

Gates of Steel

Freedom of Choice Theme Song

Freedom of Choice