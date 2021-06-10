Devo @ Radio City Music Hall on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for Devo's September 21 show at Radio City Music Hall are on BrooklynVegan presale today (6/10) from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 11 AM.

Devo are also playing a headline show in Los Angeles a few days after the Radio City show, and are also set to appear at festivals Cruel World, Riot Fest, and Punk Rock Bowling this year.

