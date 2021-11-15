Devo reschedule NYC show, playing Rooftop at Pier 17 in 2022 (BV presale)

Devo were supposed to play Radio City Music Hall in September, but they ended up postponing the show to 2022. The new date has been announced, and it's now also at a different venue: The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 18.

You can get tickets early for the show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, November 18 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back on Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the show go on general sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM.

Devo's NYC show comes just a few days after their appearances at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA, that also features Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, and more.

