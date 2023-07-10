Devo “Satisfaction” action figure is here
There's a new DEVO-inspired action figure on the way. Their late original guitarist, Bob Casale, is being immortalized as a a ReAction Figure, standing 3.75" tall and with multiple points of articulation. He's wearing his signature yellow jumspuit, inspired by the "Satisfaction" video, and you can grab yours here.
Also available is the "Whip It"-inspired Mark Mothersbaugh figure, and both Devo ReAction figures together as a set.
Devo will be on the road in Europe in August, and they return to the US in November to play the inaugural Darker Waves fest. See all dates below.
DEVO: 2023 TOUR
Aug. 8 - 12, 2023 Oslo, Norway ØYA FESTIVAL 2023
Aug. 8, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
Aug. 10 - 12, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Way Out West 2023
Aug. 11 - 13, 2023 Helsinki, Finland Flow Festival Helsinki 2023
Aug. 15, 2023 Berlin, Germany Spandau Citadel
Aug. 17, 2023 Edinburgh, United Kingdom O2 Academy Edinburgh
Aug. 18, 2023 Brecon, United Kingdom Green Man Festival 2023
Aug. 19, 2023 London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo
Nov. 18, 2023 Huntington Beach, CA Darker Waves 2023
--