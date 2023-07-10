Devo “Satisfaction” action figure is here

There's a new DEVO-inspired action figure on the way. Their late original guitarist, Bob Casale, is being immortalized as a a ReAction Figure, standing 3.75" tall and with multiple points of articulation. He's wearing his signature yellow jumspuit, inspired by the "Satisfaction" video, and you can grab yours here.

Also available is the "Whip It"-inspired Mark Mothersbaugh figure, and both Devo ReAction figures together as a set.

Devo will be on the road in Europe in August, and they return to the US in November to play the inaugural Darker Waves fest. See all dates below.

DEVO: 2023 TOUR

Aug. 8 - 12, 2023 Oslo, Norway ØYA FESTIVAL 2023

Aug. 8, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

Aug. 10 - 12, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Way Out West 2023

Aug. 11 - 13, 2023 Helsinki, Finland Flow Festival Helsinki 2023

Aug. 15, 2023 Berlin, Germany Spandau Citadel

Aug. 17, 2023 Edinburgh, United Kingdom O2 Academy Edinburgh

Aug. 18, 2023 Brecon, United Kingdom Green Man Festival 2023

Aug. 19, 2023 London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo

Nov. 18, 2023 Huntington Beach, CA Darker Waves 2023

--

