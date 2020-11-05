DEVO virtual fan fest to feature Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerard Casale, Fred Armisen & more

DEVO fan fest DEVOtional would've held its 20th anniversary event this month at Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom, but thanks to the pandemic it's going virtual with a livestream happening Saturday, November 14 at 6 PM ET. They've got some very cool appearances lined up for it, by members of the band and more, including DEVO founders Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerard Casale, '80s era drummer David Kendrick (who also played in Sparks), actor, comedian and sometimes DEVO drummer Fred Armisen, and Yo Gabba Gabba's DJ Lance Rock.

The virtual DEVOtional is free to watch via YouTube, and the organizers say "don't be surprised if more special guests show up last minute."

Also related to DEVOtional, The Fantastic Plastics will be performing an hour of DEVO music on their Twitch channel on Friday Nov. 13 at 10 PM ET.

The 2021 DEVOtional is scheduled for July 23 & 24.

In other news, the two-in-one DEVO book, DEVO: The Brand / DEVO: Unmasked, is getting a paperback release. More details:

The Brand is illustrated throughout with classic Devo iconography and music press interviews with major US and British publications; when finished flip it over and read Unmasked, which is packed with rare and unseen photos of the band as children, Mark and Jerry at Kent State University, and every stage of Devo's career from the early 1970s to the present day. Commentary on the photos and Devo history is provided by Jerry and Mark in first-person testimony throughout both The Brand and Unmasked.

You can pre-order the book, and watch an unboxing video below.