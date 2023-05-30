Devo “Whip It” action figure is here

DEVO are being immortalized in action figure form (again). The new DEVO ReAction Figure was inspired by frontman Mark Mothersbaugh as he appears in the band's iconic "Whip It" video, complete with energy dome, whip and a bowl of cream (that's sat out too long). Has a problem come along? This is the one for you. The figure stands 3.75" tall, with articulated limbs, and you can grab yours here.

DEVO have also been made into Funko Pops, and you can pick up the "Whip It" and "Satisfaction"-themed figures here.

"The first-ever fully authorized" documentary about DEVO is in production, and they have European tour dates lined up this summer. See those below.

DEVO: 2023 TOUR

Aug. 8 - 12, 2023 Oslo, Norway ØYA FESTIVAL 2023

Aug. 10 - 12, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Way Out West 2023

Aug. 11 - 13, 2023 Helsinki, Finland Flow Festival Helsinki 2023

Aug. 15, 2023 Berlin, Germany Spandau Citadel

Aug. 17, 2023 Edinburgh, United Kingdom O2 Academy Edinburgh

Aug. 19, 2023 London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo

Aug. 20, 2023 Coimbra, Portugal LUNA FEST 2023

