Devon Kay covers Less Than Jake with LTJ’s Chris DeMakes for charity

One day after Less Than Jake announced their first album in seven years, Devon Kay & the Solutions have released a cover of Less Than Jake's "Big" from their 1995 debut album Pezcore, with help from LTJ co-frontman Chris DeMakes himself. "Chris called me to check in during the pandemic and at the end of the conversation Chris politely said, 'If ya ever wanna work on something together, let me know!,'" Devon said. He did, and it quickly came together.

The new version is a pretty drastic departure from the fast-paced ska-punk of the original, slowing it down, adding in bright synths, and turning it into more of punk-tinged indie pop song. It also comes with a fun, lighthearted, quarantine-style video featuring all of the musicians involved from their own homes, and that video premieres below.

The song is also up for sale at Bandcamp for today's Bandcamp fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds from purchases made between now and Sunday (10/4) going to Assata's Daughters, "a Black women-led organization working to provide political education for young black people."

Watch the video here:

Earlier this year, Devon Kay & the Solutions followed up a string of singles with their new album Limited Joy. If you haven't already, stream that too:

--

