Devon Kay & the Solutions offer up anthemic indie-punk on new song “A Little Bit”

Horn-fueled power poppy punks Devon Kay & the Solutions have had a very busy year, with the Achilles Feels: Alternate Versions of Songs We Wrote When I Was Hurt EP, a series of singles that turned into their new album Limited Joy, and a Less Than Jake cover featuring LTJ's Chris DeMakes himself, and now they're gearing up to preface their next project with another series of singles. The first one is "A Little Bit," which premieres in this post.

"'A Little Bit' is my dumb punk love letter to bands like The Counting Crows & Motion City Soundtrack," Devon tells us. "It’s a feel good love song about love not feeling good and the many steps it takes obtaining a solid relationship. "It’s also an insane ear-worm... so there’s that."

Devon's quote should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect -- "A Little Bit" has some of MCS' fiery synth lines and some of Counting Crows' hooky alt-rock, but it's also got triumphant, ska-punk style horns, indie-punk quirkiness, and more, and it's full of the unique energy that Devon always brings to his music. Check it out below.