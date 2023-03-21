Devon Kay & The Solutions releasing ‘Fine: A Ska EP’ on Bad Time, opening Less Than Jake tour

Devon Kay & The Solutions have always had a ska side, even if they weren't fully a ska band, and if you follow them on Twitter, you might've seen them tease the idea of doing a full ska EP in the past. Now that ska dream is becoming a reality with Fine: A Ska EP, due July 11 via ska label Bad Time Records. The first single is "Pump Fake," and it's a very catchy, very fun ska-punk song with a huge chorus and a video shot and edited by Devon himself. Check out the video and the mozzarella sticks-themed EP artwork below.

Devon Kay & The Solutions are also opening part of Less Than Jake's Hello Rockview 25th anniversary tour. All dates are listed below.

