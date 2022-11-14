DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale preps ‘The Invisible Man’ EP (watch the title track video)

DEVO's Gerald V. Casale has a new EP, The Invisible Man, that will be out for Record Store Day Black Friday (11/25). The EP features contributions from Oingo Boingo's Steve Bartek, Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails, DEVO), and Martin Ware (Heaven 17, The Human League), and includes new Lounge/EZ Listening versions of "I'm Gonna Pay U Back" as well as the title track, with three mixes of each.

"The Invisible Man" is a typically twisted blast of new wave pop that is very clearly from the same devolved mind that gave us "Whip It" and "Girl U Want." The video was co-directed by Casale and Davy Force, and has Casale in an animated dreamworld battling The Invisible Man with help from The Donut Twins. The video premieres in this post and you can watch below.

In other news, DEVO are playing The '80s Cruise that sails from March 3-10 from Los Angeles and also includes Bret Michaels, The Church, Kim Wilde, Morris Day and the Time, Howard Jones and Living Colour. More info is here.

The Invisible Man EP:

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man (De-Construction)

The Invisible Man (Instrumental)

I’m Gonna Pay You Back (Lounge)

I’m Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening)

I’m Gonna Pay You Back (E-Z Listening Instru-mental)