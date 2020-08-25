Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh’s COVID-19 recovery complicated by notorious TikTok mansion next door

There's a new Daily Mail article about "angry neighbors" of the "Sway House" -- an $8 million LA mansion that's home to viral TikTok stars Bryce Hall (21), Noah Beck (19), and Blake Gray (19) -- accusing the stars and their guests of "defecating and urinating in the street, having sex in cars and smoking marijuana in a fire risk area" and turning "the once-quiet neighborhood [into] a 'party warzone.'"

As Stereogum points out, one of the angry neighbors interviewed for that article was Anita Greenspan, wife of Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, and Anita reveals the sad news that Mark was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this summer and wound up in Intensive Care as he struggled with it. "This virus is no joke," she told The Daily Mail, "I've experienced it first-hand. There was a week where my daughters thought he would die. It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration. It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they're blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street. They don't seem to care about public health."

LA Times reports that Los Angeles Mayor L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the power cut off to the party house last week. "With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus," Garcetti said. "That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors and many others at risk."

Sounds like Garcetti needs to take a note out of Andrew Cuomo's book and tell his residents "this is not the time to fight for your right to party."

Devo, however, have been taking COVID-19 seriously since even before Mark was diagnosed. They made amazing-looking face shields based off of their iconic "energy dome" helmets. They're available to purchase now.

They've got a new mask too: