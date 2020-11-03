DeVotchKa side project Post Truth Serum release video for “This Is The End”

Tom Hagerman is using what he’s got.

Stuck at home without gigs for his main band, Denver’s Grammy-nominated DeVotchKa, the multi-instrumentalist and arranger for the Colorado Symphony looked at what was right in front of him.

“This is years of shredded-off carcasses intended for DeVotchKa,” Hagerman said of his under-the-radar side project, a band called Post Truth Serum. “And I hated seeing them die on my computer hard drive. But a lot of stuff happened to me. I had babies to raise. I got really ill.”

In addition to being the breadwinner for a family that now includes five daughters — four at home, one in college — Hagerman went through chemo- and immunotherapy after being diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, in 2018. He still played shows throughout the months-long treatment, but the incurable nature of the disease (it’s currently in remission, Hagerman said) added another element of uncertainty to his life.

[...] But it wasn’t until the pandemic hit and Hagerman was staring down an indefinite stretch without work that he decided to “panic release” Post Truth Serum’s debut album, “Modern Victims,” in March. [The Denver Post]