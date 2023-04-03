Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) announce new LP, share “I’m Going to Get Free”

Dexys, the current incarnation of Dexy's Midnight Runners led by founder Kevin Rowland, have announced Feminine Divine, their first album seven years. It will be out July 28 via 100% Records and was produced by Pete Schwier, along with session musician and producer Toby Chapman. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "I'm Going To Get Free," which is more in the mode of their debut album, Searching for the Young Soul Rebels than the celtic new wave of worldwide hit "Come On Eileen." The video shows Rowland still has his dance moves. Watch below.

The Feminine Divine:

01. The One That Loves You

02. It's Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)

03. I'm Going To Get Free

04. Coming Home

05. The Feminine Divine

06. My Goddess Is

07. Goddess Rules

08. My Submission

09. Dance With Me