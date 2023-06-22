DeYarmond Edison / Justin Vernon box set coming (stream pre-“Holocene” song “Hazelton”)

Before Justin Vernon started Bon Iver, and Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and Jon Westerlund started Megafaun; and Chris Porterfield started Field Report; all five of them played together in the band DeYarmond Edison. The band gained a lot more attention after the success of the members' subsequent projects, and they went on to reunite to play Fader Fort at SXSW 2011 and record a song with Bruce Hornsby for The National's Grateful Dead tribute album that came out in 2016. Now, the band is putting out Epoch, a 5LP, 4CD box set including DeYarmond Edison's album Silent Signs, Justin's CD-R solo album Hazeltons, recordings by pre-DeYarmond Edison band Mount Vernon, several live recordings, multiple other collaborative and solo recordings from DeYarmond Edison members, and more. It also features a 114-page story on the band. It's due out August 18 via Jagjaguwar (pre-order).

Today, they released two songs from Hazeltons, including "Hazelton," a song that contains elements of what would later become Bon Iver's "Holocene," and "Liner." Listen to both below.

Previously, they released DeYarmond Edison's "As Long As I Can Go" and Justin Vernon & Phil Cook's "Feel the Light." Listen to those below too.

LP1 - All of Us Free

Mount Vernon - We Can Look Up

Mount Vernon - Morning

Phil Cook & Justin Vernon - Feel the Light

Justin Vernon - Breathe

DeYarmond Edison - The Lake

DeYarmond Edison - Dusty Road, So Kind

DeYarmond Edison - As Long as I Can Go

Justin Vernon - Right Down There in Your Tributary

DeYarmond Edison - The Orient

LP2 - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Lift

DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)

DeYarmond Edison - Love Long Gone

DeYarmond Edison - First Impression

DeYarmond Edison - Bones

DeYarmond Edison - Heart for Hire

DeYarmond Edison - Dead Anchor

DeYarmond Edison - Ragstock

DeYarmond Edison - We

DeYarmond Edison - Dash

DeYarmond Edison - Time to Know

LP3 - Epoch, etc.

DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

DeYarmond Edison - Epoch

DeYarmond Edison - Baby Done Got Your Number

DeYarmond Edison - Brief Scene

DeYarmond Edison - Where We Belong

DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes

DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)

LP4 - hazeltons

Justin Vernon - hazelton

Justin Vernon - frail sail

Justin Vernon - game night

Justin Vernon - easy

Justin Vernon - liner

Justin Vernon - song for a lover (of long ago)

Justin Vernon - hannah, my ophelia

LP5 - Where We Belong

Justin Vernon - Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road

Justin Vernon - Handwriting on the Wall

Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) - Hands Up

Justin Vernon - Funeral Lights

Megafaun - Lazy Suicide (Edit)

Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) - Carolina Days

Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) - Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)

Megafaun + Bon Iver - Worried Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Set Me Free

CD1 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency

DeYarmond Edison - What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?

DeYarmond Edison - Step It Up and Go

DeYarmond Edison - Phil's Instrumental

DeYarmond Edison - Louis Collins

DeYarmond Edison - Old Dollar Mamie

DeYarmond Edison - Two Scenes

DeYarmond Edison - Sea Legs

DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain

DeYarmond Edison - Half Life

DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue

CD2 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency

DeYarmond Edison - Four Keyboard Phase in A

DeYarmond Edison - Cybernetic Meadow

DeYarmond Edison - Paul's Park

DeYarmond Edison - Justin's Phase Piece

DeYarmond Edison - Exercise in Abandonment

DeYarmond Edison - Bones

DeYarmond Edison - I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)

DeYarmond Edison - My Beautiful Reward

DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)

CD3 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert

DeYarmond Edison - Intro

DeYarmond Edison - I Been Drinking

DeYarmond Edison - Down on the Banks of the Ohio

DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Please Find Me Here

DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain

DeYarmond Edison - We

DeYarmond Edison - Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue

CD4 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert

DeYarmond Edison - Intro

DeYarmond Edison - The Longest Train

DeYarmond Edison - No Depression in Heaven

DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes

DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

DeYarmond Edison - Ain't No More Cane

DeYarmond Edison - easy

DeYarmond Edison - All Tomorrow's Parties

DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)