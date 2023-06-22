DeYarmond Edison / Justin Vernon box set coming (stream pre-“Holocene” song “Hazelton”)
Before Justin Vernon started Bon Iver, and Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and Jon Westerlund started Megafaun; and Chris Porterfield started Field Report; all five of them played together in the band DeYarmond Edison. The band gained a lot more attention after the success of the members' subsequent projects, and they went on to reunite to play Fader Fort at SXSW 2011 and record a song with Bruce Hornsby for The National's Grateful Dead tribute album that came out in 2016. Now, the band is putting out Epoch, a 5LP, 4CD box set including DeYarmond Edison's album Silent Signs, Justin's CD-R solo album Hazeltons, recordings by pre-DeYarmond Edison band Mount Vernon, several live recordings, multiple other collaborative and solo recordings from DeYarmond Edison members, and more. It also features a 114-page story on the band. It's due out August 18 via Jagjaguwar (pre-order).
Today, they released two songs from Hazeltons, including "Hazelton," a song that contains elements of what would later become Bon Iver's "Holocene," and "Liner." Listen to both below.
Previously, they released DeYarmond Edison's "As Long As I Can Go" and Justin Vernon & Phil Cook's "Feel the Light." Listen to those below too.
LP1 - All of Us Free
Mount Vernon - We Can Look Up
Mount Vernon - Morning
Phil Cook & Justin Vernon - Feel the Light
Justin Vernon - Breathe
DeYarmond Edison - The Lake
DeYarmond Edison - Dusty Road, So Kind
DeYarmond Edison - As Long as I Can Go
Justin Vernon - Right Down There in Your Tributary
DeYarmond Edison - The Orient
LP2 - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Lift
DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)
DeYarmond Edison - Love Long Gone
DeYarmond Edison - First Impression
DeYarmond Edison - Bones
DeYarmond Edison - Heart for Hire
DeYarmond Edison - Dead Anchor
DeYarmond Edison - Ragstock
DeYarmond Edison - We
DeYarmond Edison - Dash
DeYarmond Edison - Time to Know
LP3 - Epoch, etc.
DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
DeYarmond Edison - Epoch
DeYarmond Edison - Baby Done Got Your Number
DeYarmond Edison - Brief Scene
DeYarmond Edison - Where We Belong
DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes
DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)
LP4 - hazeltons
Justin Vernon - hazelton
Justin Vernon - frail sail
Justin Vernon - game night
Justin Vernon - easy
Justin Vernon - liner
Justin Vernon - song for a lover (of long ago)
Justin Vernon - hannah, my ophelia
LP5 - Where We Belong
Justin Vernon - Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road
Justin Vernon - Handwriting on the Wall
Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) - Hands Up
Justin Vernon - Funeral Lights
Megafaun - Lazy Suicide (Edit)
Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) - Carolina Days
Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) - Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)
Megafaun + Bon Iver - Worried Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Set Me Free
CD1 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency
DeYarmond Edison - What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?
DeYarmond Edison - Step It Up and Go
DeYarmond Edison - Phil's Instrumental
DeYarmond Edison - Louis Collins
DeYarmond Edison - Old Dollar Mamie
DeYarmond Edison - Two Scenes
DeYarmond Edison - Sea Legs
DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain
DeYarmond Edison - Half Life
DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue
CD2 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency
DeYarmond Edison - Four Keyboard Phase in A
DeYarmond Edison - Cybernetic Meadow
DeYarmond Edison - Paul's Park
DeYarmond Edison - Justin's Phase Piece
DeYarmond Edison - Exercise in Abandonment
DeYarmond Edison - Bones
DeYarmond Edison - I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)
DeYarmond Edison - My Beautiful Reward
DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)
CD3 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert
DeYarmond Edison - Intro
DeYarmond Edison - I Been Drinking
DeYarmond Edison - Down on the Banks of the Ohio
DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Please Find Me Here
DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain
DeYarmond Edison - We
DeYarmond Edison - Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue
CD4 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert
DeYarmond Edison - Intro
DeYarmond Edison - The Longest Train
DeYarmond Edison - No Depression in Heaven
DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes
DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
DeYarmond Edison - Ain't No More Cane
DeYarmond Edison - easy
DeYarmond Edison - All Tomorrow's Parties
DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)