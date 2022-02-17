DFA Records 20th Anniversary Party on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets to the DFA Records' 20th Anniversary Party at Knockdown Center are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password BROOKLYNDFA. Make sure you click "Enter promo code."

"20 Years Bad Luck" features DJ sets and live bands across three different rooms, including  2ManyDJs (aka Soulwax's Stephen & David Dewaele), James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean,Museum of Love, Maurice Fulton, Shit Robot, Justin Miller, Nancy Whang, Justine D, DJH + Dave P, Optimo, and more. Check out the full lineup in the poster below.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 18 at 10 AM.

Pick up LCD Soundsystem albums and the early DFA singles comp on vinyl in the BV shop.

